Dominion’s “Coffee for a Cause” connects professionals of all abilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy’s new 600 Canal Place building isn’t the most recognizable coffee shop, but once a month, adults living with disabilities grab a cup of joe and share a few words with energy employees.
The hour-long morning blend of Dominion workers and Faison center attendees has become the perfect opportunity to strengthen communication skills.
The power company teamed up with the Faison center-- a nonprofit, educational facility that provides services for adults living with autism and related developmental impairments.
Hank Selzer, for example, has been getting coffee at the cart since its inception. His networking even landed him a new pen pal.
The two groups have been meeting up for the past few months and Faison Center Director Brian McCann says this is important work.
“A lot of people don’t realize children with autism become adults with autism and they want to interact with people," McCann said.
Hank says all the socializing can be a bit much.
“Sometimes it gets overwhelming,” he said.
But sometimes we don’t realize the confidence we need can come from a warm welcome and a mug.
