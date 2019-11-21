Deputies search for woman who allegedly stole wallet from purse in restroom

Deputies search for woman who allegedly stole wallet from purse in restroom
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804-633-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
November 21, 2019 at 6:31 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 6:31 PM

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a wallet out of a purse in a restroom.

On Nov. 9, deputies say the woman allegedly stole a wallet from a purse in the women’s restroom at a rest area along Interstate 95 south.

Officials said the suspect used a stolen credit card at the Weis Market on Route 3 and at Macy’s at the Spotsylvania Towne Center totaling $1,200.

Deputies also released a picture of the suspected vehicle that she drives.

Suspected vehicle.
Suspected vehicle. (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804-633-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.