Deputies search for woman who allegedly stole wallet from purse in restroom

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a wallet out of a purse in a restroom.
On Nov. 9, deputies say the woman allegedly stole a wallet from a purse in the women’s restroom at a rest area along Interstate 95 south.
Officials said the suspect used a stolen credit card at the Weis Market on Route 3 and at Macy’s at the Spotsylvania Towne Center totaling $1,200.
Deputies also released a picture of the suspected vehicle that she drives.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804-633-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
