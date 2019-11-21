2 Central Va. schools win ‘Virginia is for Learners’ video contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High school students across Virginia were challenged to create a 30-second video with the theme “Virginia is for Learners”.
Out of 31 submissions, three winners were selected, with two of the winners being Goochland High School and Hanover County High School.
The winners were announced in Williamsburg on Nov. 20 after the videos were reviewed by a panel of judges at the general session of the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual convention.
The videos were reviewed based on how well their chosen topic was addressed, the quality of the video, and the depth and creativity of the video.
The winners include:
1st place: “Virginia is for Learners”: Arlington Career Center (Arlington County Public Schools) – Peter Collins, Khulan Erdenedalai, Emilio Tognelli
2nd place “Virginia is for Learners”: Goochland High School (Goochland County Public Schools) – Caden Peck
3rd place “Virginia is for Learners”: Hanover High School (Hanover County Public Schools) – William Gordon, Paige Lake, Jonathan Ruiz, Jamie Hughes, Ruthie Weeks, and Paris Dailey
