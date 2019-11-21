2 arrested by Henrico’s VICE unit which tracks down online predators

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were arrested recently as part of the Henrico County’s VICE unit which tracks down online predators.
On Oct. 1, a detective with the police division’s VICE Investigations Unit says Colin Marcho asked for an inappropriate photo of a girl via an internet chat.
Marcho was eventually arrested in North Carolina and transported to the Henrico County Jail on Nov. 21. He was served three warrants and held with no bond.
Later in October, detectives launched an operation targeting people who solicit minors for sex via the internet.
Police say James Bean requested inappropriate pictures during a chat.
He was arrested in New Jersey and extradited back to Henrico recently.
“We’ve had people from different social economic backgrounds, education levels, employed, unemployed, educated, not as educated," a detective said in September about the task force and the work its done so far.
