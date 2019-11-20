Woman robbed at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s almost that time of the year again when more people take more trips with a little more cash in their wallets.
Thieves are looking forward to it too, and at least two of them got an early start Friday night outside Short Pump Town Center.
“[The] victims, in this case, were walking from one restaurant through the parking lot when they were approached by unknown subjects," said Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police.
Sources say the two men confronted the two women in the parking lot closest to the Cheesecake Factory.
Henrico Police say the suspects pushed one woman down and stole her purse, and also tried to steal the second woman’s bag, but she was able to hold on to it, before fleeing in a silver sedan.
“I try to shop during the daytime hours and not during the night time hours because I’m by myself,” said concerned shopper Nicole Trent.
Others at the mall we spoke to say that they try to be extra careful around this time of year.
“I’m kind of surprised. It seems like a pretty safe place, I wouldn’t expect that here,” said John McNeil.
Lt. Pecka did have some tips to keep yourself safe when you’re out and about:
“As we approach the holiday seasons, we encourage people to walk in groups. You want to make sure you park in well-lit areas for when you’re walking to and from your car in shopping centers. Don’t use headphones or cell phones or send text messages, because you want to be aware of your surroundings.”
Neither woman was hurt, and Henrico Police as for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police add that they will be stepping up patrols around the Town Center, and will be increasing manpower from Thanksgiving until the end of the year for holiday patrols.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.