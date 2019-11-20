Suspect in custody after 7 human trafficking victims found in vehicle near Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a suspect who was initially at-large after seven human trafficking victims were found inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening has now been taken into custody.
A traffic stop on I-85 near Mile Marker 8 on the highway began when troopers pulled over a gray Toyota Sequoia.
Upon looking inside of the car, officials located seven individuals who were later determined to be victims of human trafficking.
In addition to this, the troopers also found methamphetamines and other illegal substances inside of the vehicle.
The suspect initially fled the scene but he was apprehended later Tuesday evening. Edgar Ortiz, 37, is being transported to the Gaston County jail in connection with the case.
