RACC looking for fosters for Thanksgiving
Richmond Animal Care and Control (Source: RACC)
By Victoria Doss | November 20, 2019 at 3:02 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control doesn’t want anyone to spend Thanksgiving alone, including their shelter pets.

The shelter is looking for foster families that are not traveling and are willing to bring home a dog or cat for a few days.

You would pick up the animal between November 24th and 26th and foster it until December 4th.

All supplies will be provided.

RACC Thanksgiving Foster 2019:) Let’s empty the shelter! Spread the word. #weareyourcityshelter #raccthanksgiving

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, November 15, 2019

RACC says they are most in need of people with no other pets.

Email Christie.Peters@Richmondgov.com if you are able to help.

