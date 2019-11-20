Opt Outside will celebrate Thanksgiving in state parks across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, state parks in Virginia will sponsor Opt Outside to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage people to spend more time outdoors.
Thirty-eight of Virginia’s state parks, which are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, will participate in the Opt Outside program.
“The weather is often mild over the holiday weekend and it’s great to get outdoors,” said Interim State Parks Director David Collett. “There will be more than 100 programs in state parks throughout Virginia, so bring the whole family and create some Thanksgiving memories.”
Activities will range from hikes, campfires, nature crafts, Christmas programs and a wine festival. A photo contest with a top prize of a $500 gift certificate will also take place and must be submitted during the Thanksgiving weekend at a Virginia state park.
To see a complete list of activities, click here.
