No. 7 Virginia Outlasts Vermont 61-55

The No. 7 Virginia basketball team earned a hard-fought win over Vermont Tuesday night 61-55 at John Paul Jones Arena thanks in part to a team-high 19 points from Mamadi Diakite.
The 'Hoos overcame a terrific performance from Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, who made seven three pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points.
“I think we showed some grit with enough stops defensively and enough plays offensively," says UVa coach Tony Bennett. "We left some front ends of the ball and some free throws out there. You know, you’ve got to be in those spots that’re new for a number of guys to be out there at times. Some guys stepped up and made enough plays on both ends.
Kihei Clark had a career-high 15 points. Virginia as a team made a season-high eight three-pointers. Diakite made all three of his, tieing a career high with 19 points.
Braxton Key matched a career-high with 14 points.
Virginia improves to 4-0 and plays UMass on Saturday in a tournament in Connecticut.
Team Notes
• UVA has a 20-game nonconference home winning streak
• Vermont started the game on a 7-0 run before a Mamadi Diakite 3-pointer at 16:21
• UVA answered Vermont’s 7-0 run with a 14-0 run, holding Vermont scoreless for 8:43
• UVA has held its opponent to fewer than 20 points in five of eight halves in 2019-20 (Vermont 18 in first half)
• UVA had a season-high eight 3-pointers
• UVA outrebounded its fourth straight opponent (30-29)
• Vermont’s Anthony Lamb had a game-high 30 points, including 7 of 14 3-pointers
Series Notes
• UVA is 2-0 all-time against Vermont in the series that dates back to the 2007-08 season
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Mamadi Diakite (19), Kihei Clark (15), Braxton Key (14)
• Diakite tied a career highs in points (19) and made a career-best three 3-pointers
• Clark had a career-high 15 points
• Braxton Key matched his UVA high with 14 points and dished out a UVA-best four assists
• Jay Huff made his first career start and played a career-high 32 minutes
• Tomas Woldetensae matched a season-high with six rebounds
• Kody Stattmann missed the game with an illness
