News to Know for Nov. 20: 1 injured in stabbing; death investigation at mobile home park; ‘Hamilton’ arrives

After several gloomy and cloudy days, expect skies full of sunshine on Wednesday ... and it’ll stick around!
The Richmond Police Department says a man is expected to survive after a stabbing early Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened at 2:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Brook Road.
No suspects have been named.
A death investigation is underway at a mobile home park in Richmond following reports of a shooting, police said.
Officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Jeff Davis Highway at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found an “adult male, with visible injury from an unknown source,” Captain John Hall with Richmond Police said in an email.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
This shooting happened a couple of hours after a shooting left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
That shooting happened in the 200 block of E. 35th Street around 7:50 p.m.
It’s almost that time of the year again when more people take more trips with a little more cash in their wallets.
Thieves are looking forward to it too, and at least two of them got an early start Friday night outside Short Pump Town Center.
“[The] victims, in this case, were walking from one restaurant through the parking lot when they were approached by unknown subjects," said Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police.
Richmond Animal Care and Control doesn’t want anyone to spend Thanksgiving alone, including its shelter pets.
The shelter is looking for foster families who are not traveling and are willing to bring home a dog or cat for a few days.
You would pick up the animal between Nov. 24-26 and foster it until Dec. 4.
Two Central Virginia school systems are seeking input on calendars for 2020-21.
In Henrico County, voting is now open on two options for next year. There are two options for the length of winter break and the number of school holidays.
In Hanover County, parents can email their thoughts on the proposed calendar to school officials.
It’s the highly anticipated show for musical lovers. “Hamilton” debuted in Richmond on Tuesday, causing thousands gathered at Altria Theater to get in on the excitement.
For some lucky folks, the opportunity to be here happened by chance. Kathy Feldman won her tickets through a $10 lottery.
“I saw it on your station…signed up, got the notice. I thought it was a scam and then I realized we got it…and they’re good seats too,” she said.
“Talk less! Smile more! Don’t let them know what you’re against or what you’re for!” - Aaron Burr in “Hamilton”
