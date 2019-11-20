Man wanted in NYC homicide known to visit Richmond

Man wanted in NYC homicide known to visit Richmond
NYPD says Dane Richardson, 36, shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Nov. 17. (Source: NYPD CrimeStoppers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 1:12 PM

NEW YORK, NY (WWBT) - The New York City Police Department says a man wanted in a weekend homicide is known to visit the Richmond, Virginia, area.

NYPD says Dane Richardson, 36, shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Nov. 17 in the 1700 block of Randall Avenue. A 21-year-old man was also shot, but is expected to be OK

Richardson “is known to frequent the Soundview Houses Housing Development in the Bronx as well the city of Richmond in Virginia,” NYPD said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the NYPD CrimeStoppers website.

Dane Richardson is known to visit Richmond, Virginia.
Dane Richardson is known to visit Richmond, Virginia. (Source: NYPD CrimeStoppers)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.