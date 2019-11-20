Man wanted in NYC homicide known to visit Richmond

NEW YORK, NY (WWBT) - The New York City Police Department says a man wanted in a weekend homicide is known to visit the Richmond, Virginia, area.
NYPD says Dane Richardson, 36, shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Nov. 17 in the 1700 block of Randall Avenue. A 21-year-old man was also shot, but is expected to be OK
Richardson “is known to frequent the Soundview Houses Housing Development in the Bronx as well the city of Richmond in Virginia,” NYPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the NYPD CrimeStoppers website.
