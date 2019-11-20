Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Richmond

By Victoria Doss | November 20, 2019 at 2:21 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Richmond’s south side.

Richmond police responded to the 200 block of E. 35th Street around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us they know of a possible suspect, but no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

