Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Richmond’s south side.
Richmond police responded to the 200 block of E. 35th Street around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tell us they know of a possible suspect, but no one is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.