Man charged after breaking into several vehicles during church service

ALBERTA, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after breaking into several vehicles during a church service in Brunswick County.
Several members of New Hope Christian Church in Alberta reported to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that items were stolen out of their vehicles on Nov. 17 around 12:10 p.m. The items included a purse with money, credit cards, documents and a 45 caliber handgun.
The church had recently installed video cameras and the suspect and his vehicle were captured on tape.
Jamil Tremaine Gibson was arrested along Interstate 85 on Nov. 18 after a deputy spotted his vehicle from the surveillance footage. Gibson was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail where he is being held on no bond.
He was charged with grand larceny, grand larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while revoked.
