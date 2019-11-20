Judge orders Aniah Blanchard kidnapping suspect to take DNA test

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ibraheem Yazeed was back in court Wednesday morning in Lee County where a judge ordered him to take a DNA test.
Yazeed, 30, is the man charged with kidnapping 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. The ruling comes days after the state filed a motion for the test to be completed. District Judge Russell K. Bush also denied bond for Yazeed.
The case will be sent to the Lee County grand jury.
Yazeed was taken into custody in Escambia County, Fla., on Nov. 7. He was transported to Lee County several days later and made his first court appearance in Alabama on Nov. 10.
Aniah was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn at a convenience store on South College Street and was reported missing the following day. Her CR-V was found at a Montgomery apartment complex on Oct. 26.
Surveillance video and photos placed Yazeed in the convenience store at the same time as Aniah. A witness told authorities he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car, and an affidavit states blood evidence “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” was found in the passenger compartment of Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CR-V.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.