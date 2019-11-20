‘This doesn’t give me the right to victimize anyone’: Suspect returns stolen clarinet with apology note

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just in time for the holidays, a thief who stole from a Richmond music store, had a change of heart.
Richmond Police released a surveillance video from the Music Tree School off of Stony Point Road, on the city’s south side. NBC12 chose to blur the video of the suspect since it’s unclear whether he’ll face charges, at this point.
You can see the suspect swipe a cell phone from behind the counter, while the employee was busy with another sale, on Monday morning. Police say the suspect then stole a clarinet before leaving the store.
After RPD shared the video on social media, the store’s manager found a delivery two days later. A bag containing the stolen items, and an apology note, was left outside the music shop.
The apology note was typed, and reads in part:
“Please forgive ... I have been victimized myself ... my bills are piling up ... my wife mobility is close to nothing ... I’m struggling but this doesn’t give me the right to victimize anyone ... I’m sorry ... I wouldn’t want to happen to me ... shamefully I am to my grave.”
The note also included a historic quote:
“I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good thing, therefore, that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now; let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”
