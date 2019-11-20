How to spot a good deal while shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This time of year, especially, retailers pull out all the stops to try to get your business and beat the competition.
First, do your homework by using a tracking tool to identify the low price for that item. If you’re shopping on Amazon, add the Camelizer to your computer browser.
This one gives you pricing data for individual items, going back months.
Shop Savvy is an app for your smart phone that compares prices both in stores and online to help you identify the best deals.
And keep in mind that many stores will price match, if you ask them. Among some of the retailers who do this: Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy.
Staples’ price match policy goes a step further, promising to match a competitor’s price, and throw in another 10% discount on top of that.
One more tip for online shoppers — check the prices again using a different browser, or browsing incognito.
Many retailers use “dynamic pricing,” meaning they show different prices for the same item to different people, based on browsing habits, where they live and more.
