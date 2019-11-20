Henrico police: Cashier assaulted at McDonald’s after bill dispute

Henrico police search for McDonald's assault suspects
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:17 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the people involved in an assault earlier this month at a McDonald’s.

Police say a woman and a man assaulted a drive-through cashier after a bill dispute at the fast-food restaurant in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Nov. 9.

The pair got out of their vehicle, police said, assaulted the cashier and then fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.

Police say the vehicle had a bent front license plate, a sunroof and damage to the left rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.