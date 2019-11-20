Henrico police: Cashier assaulted at McDonald’s after bill dispute

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the people involved in an assault earlier this month at a McDonald’s.
Police say a woman and a man assaulted a drive-through cashier after a bill dispute at the fast-food restaurant in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Nov. 9.
The pair got out of their vehicle, police said, assaulted the cashier and then fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.
Police say the vehicle had a bent front license plate, a sunroof and damage to the left rear bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.