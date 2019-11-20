Henrico house fire leaves four people displaced

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fire broke out in a two-story home in the west end part of Henrico County on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded within three minutes to 4400 Hungary Glenn Terrace just before 4:30 p.m. where smoke was coming out of a two-story home.
The damage was limited to the kitchen and dining room, with only significant smoke damage.
Two adults and two children were displaced but made it out safely.
The Red Cross has been contacted.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.