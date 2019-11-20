Henrico County Public Schools opens vote on 2020-21 calendar options

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:03 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has opened a vote on two options for the 2020-21 calendar.

“The calendar versions both seek to accomplish a variety of ends, such as a post-Labor-Day start; planning, clerical and professional learning time for teachers; and observance of religious holidays,” HCPS said in a news release.

One version has a shorter winter break, but six student holidays during the year; another version has two weeks of winter break with four student holidays.

Version A:

  • First Day of school: Sept. 8.
  • Winter Break: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
  • Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
  • Last day of school: June 18.
  • Four half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, April 2 and June 18.
  • Six student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 2 (parent-teacher conferences), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali), March 12, and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr). 
  • Student holidays and half days are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.

Version B:

  • First Day of school: Sept. 8.
  • Winter Break: Monday, Dec. 21 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
  • Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
  • Last day of school: June 18.
  • Five half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, March 12, April 2 and June 18.
  • Four student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali) and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).
  • Student half days and holidays are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.

Voting continues until Dec. 1.

The School Board is expected to vote on the 2020-21 calendar at its Dec. 12 meeting.

