Henrico County Public Schools opens vote on 2020-21 calendar options

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has opened a vote on two options for the 2020-21 calendar.
“The calendar versions both seek to accomplish a variety of ends, such as a post-Labor-Day start; planning, clerical and professional learning time for teachers; and observance of religious holidays,” HCPS said in a news release.
One version has a shorter winter break, but six student holidays during the year; another version has two weeks of winter break with four student holidays.
Version A:
- First Day of school: Sept. 8.
- Winter Break: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
- Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
- Last day of school: June 18.
- Four half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, April 2 and June 18.
- Six student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 2 (parent-teacher conferences), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali), March 12, and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).
- Student holidays and half days are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.
Version B:
- First Day of school: Sept. 8.
- Winter Break: Monday, Dec. 21 – Friday, Jan. 1 (return to school Jan. 4).
- Spring Break: April 5-9 (encompasses Easter).
- Last day of school: June 18.
- Five half days for students: Jan. 29, Feb. 15, March 12, April 2 and June 18.
- Four student holidays: Sept. 28 (Yom Kippur), Nov. 3 (Election Day), Nov. 13 (Diwali) and May 13 (Eid al-Fitr).
- Student half days and holidays are also clerical or professional learning days for teachers.
Voting continues until Dec. 1.
The School Board is expected to vote on the 2020-21 calendar at its Dec. 12 meeting.
