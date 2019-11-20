Hanover County Public Schools seeks input on 2020-21 calendar

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is seeking input on the 2020-21 calendar.
Comments or questions can be submitted by email by Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The proposal includes a two-week winter break and spring break in the first week of April.
“The proposed calendar was developed by a committee comprised of parents, teachers, support employees, and administrators and in coordination with the other major school divisions in the metro-Richmond area,” the school system said on its website.
