Hanover County Public Schools seeks input on 2020-21 calendar
Comments or questions about the 2020-21 school year can be submitted by email by Wednesday, Dec. 4.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 5:52 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:52 AM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is seeking input on the 2020-21 calendar.

Comments or questions can be submitted by email by Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The proposal includes a two-week winter break and spring break in the first week of April.

“The proposed calendar was developed by a committee comprised of parents, teachers, support employees, and administrators and in coordination with the other major school divisions in the metro-Richmond area,” the school system said on its website.

