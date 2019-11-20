Hanover County launches ride program for senior citizens, disabled residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover residents who are disabled and/or 60 years of age or older will soon have an easier time making it around town.
Hanover DASH will transport eligible residents to medical appointments, shopping, banking, and social activities. The assigned destinations will be anywhere located in Hanover County.
“We believe that this new specialized transportation program will make a big difference for many of our residents, and we are grateful to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Board of Supervisors for making this possible,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor. “Hanover County has identified the need for specialized transportation for some time, and it’s exciting to see a new service taking shape.”
Rides will be available to residents between 7:30 a.m through 5:30 p.m Monday through Saturday starting Dec. 12.
Roundtrip, Hanover’s vendor, will coordinate and sponsor the program by offering door to door services once riders are enrolled. Riders will be able to book rides online or use the Roundtrip Call Center.
Rides will cost $6 for one-way trips and $12 for round trips. You can receive a 10 percent discount when you book a ride online.
To apply to the program, call 365-DASH (3274). Ride services are offered to all income levels.
Roundtrip accepts debit, credit and prepaid cards. Cash payments are not accepted.
