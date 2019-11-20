Fans pack Altria Theater for opening night of ‘Hamilton’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the highly anticipated show for musical lovers. “Hamilton” debuted in Richmond Tuesday, causing thousands gathered at Altria Theater to get in on the excitement.
"I am so excited to see Hamilton!” Kathy Feldman said with excitement.
As street performers offered rhythmic beats, it set the scene for fans making their way inside.
"We have not seen it before,” Janet Aardema said.
Traveling from near and far, they wouldn’t miss opening night for the world.
"I live in Middlesex County so it’s about an hour away from here,” Roberta Sonnino said.
"I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Cheryl Davis added.
For some lucky folks, the opportunity to be here happened by chance. Kathy Feldman won her tickets through a $10 lottery.
"I saw it on your station…signed up, got the notice. I thought it was a scam and then I realized we got it…and they’re good seats too," she said.
Not a bad deal for a ticket that starts at $100. Even that’s a steal when you consider the top-dollar price fans paid when the show ran in the Big Apple.
"When I first learned about this particular show and I tried to get tickets, I realized in New York the expense so I've been really waiting a long, long time,” Davis said.
But now she’s here, thrilled to see how Hamilton weaves history with hip-hop.
"As a music teacher for 40 years, this is absolutely phenomenal the way history is being taught to our kids and more of them are going to know about it because of this hip-hop,” she added.
"I know I'm going to have the music stuck in my head all day tomorrow so I hope my office is ready,” Lauren Paige Feldman said.
The show is nearly three hours, including intermission. It runs in Richmond through Dec. 8.
