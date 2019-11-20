Driver ejected from vehicle, seriously injured after pursuit ends in crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a man is fighting for life after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash early Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office says a lieutenant saw a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road just after 7 a.m.
“He conducted a traffic stop in the area of John Lee Pratt Park located at 120 River Road,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The lieutenant approached the vehicle and detected the strong odor of marijuana.”
Before additional units arrived to assist, the driver - identified as a 34-year-old Fredericksburg man - sped away and a pursuit began.
“The lieutenant then observed the suspect vehicle drive off the roadway and flip over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.