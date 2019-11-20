Woman crashes car after fleeing traffic stop in Hanover; child injured

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A woman crashed on Tuesday after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by deputies in Hanover.
Officials said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop at 2:21 p.m but the driver took off. Deputies did not pursue due to a child being in the car.
The driver continued down a dead-end road and crashed the vehicle into a tree. Both the driver and the child had to be taken to MCV due to extensive injuries.
The incident happened in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Elm Drive.
The driver has been charged with felony eluding, felony child endangerment and identity theft. Other charges are also pending.
