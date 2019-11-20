Death investigation underway at Richmond mobile home park

By Michael Pegram | November 20, 2019 at 2:23 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 2:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway at a mobile home park in Richmond following a shooting, police said.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Jeff Davis Highway at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found an “adult male, with visible injury from an unknown source,” Captain John Hall with Richmond Police said in a email.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

No information on a suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information about the death investigation should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

