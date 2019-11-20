Death investigation underway at Richmond mobile home park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway at a mobile home park in Richmond following a shooting, police said.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Jeff Davis Highway at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found an “adult male, with visible injury from an unknown source,” Captain John Hall with Richmond Police said in a email.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
No information on a suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information about the death investigation should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
