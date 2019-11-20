Celebrate the holidays in Ashland with parade, shopping

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for something fun to do while celebrating the holidays, Ashland is holding several events and shopping opportunities.
Events kick-off on Sunday, Nov. 24 with the 50th Annual Olde Time Holiday Parade at 2 p.m. Then on Saturday, Nov. 30, local businesses will showcase their holiday gift ideas for everyone of all ages and interests.
December activities will include Downtown Ashland Association’s Light Up the Tracks celebration. There will also be a new event every weekend starting with the Holiday Showcase at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, at Hanover Arts and Activities Center.
You can also catch musical acts and movies at the Ashland Theatre.
