Broadway Hamilton actors visitor Henrico High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Henrico High school’s Center for the Arts got to meet some of Hamilton’s cast members as they stopped by to give back to the community.
“This experience was a good task learner,” said 10th grader, Kiara Barnes.
“You never expect celebrities to entertain you and teach you what they do so it was really fun," said 11th grader, Ky Mero. Sophia Takacs.
The Broadway stars gave the students a quick rundown of what their everyday life is like and what it takes for the students to reach their own goals.
“It gives them a real-life experience of what to expect when your trying to go into the industry,” said the director for the Center of the Arts at Henrico, Dr. Stephanie Poxon.
“I’ve always had some thoughts if I was going to be able to make it or not but truly seeing how other people’s lives have started and that they made it, I think I can make it also,” said Barnes.
The students also got a once in a lifetime chance to the ask the stars any questions that was on their minds. After the Q & A was over, the students had some fun and learned a dance sequence from the hit play.
“I do dance but that was quite out of the world and very fun,” said Barnes.
“It was a really cool experience,” said 10th grader, Ky Mero.
For both Jennifer and Paige they say they remember being in those seats not too long ago and they say giving back is pivotal as they wouldn’t be where they are today if it wasn’t for someone pushing them and giving them hope that anything possible.
“That’s why am where I am today because of those people constantly telling me you have the talent you are worth it,” said actor Paige Krumbach.
No matter what happens, keep going, remember why you started. That feeling and joy that you get doing what you love should never ever stop,” said actor Jennifer Geller.
The Hamilton show will run at the Altria Theater through December 8th.
