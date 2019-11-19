20-year-old Henrico man charged with animal cruelty

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have charged a 20-year-old man with animal cruelty.
Investigators say on Nov. 2 Henrico Animal Protection responded to a home in the 9000 block of Wind Haven Court for reports that an animal was being mistreated. Police say video of the alleged crime showed a dog being carried by the neck and then thrown to the ground.
Officers later arrested and charged James Pittman with animal cruelty.
They say the dog has been re-homed during the investigation and appears to be doing well.
