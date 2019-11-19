Woman in Petersburg shot, suspect arrested on scene

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man after a woman was shot multiple times in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 400 block of Roundtop Avenue at approximately 9:44 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Officers arrested Tyshawn Brown arrested at the scene.
The victim had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
Brown has been charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.
