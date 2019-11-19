Virginia House Dems file voting rights, gun safety, equality bills ahead of 2020 session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia House Democrats filed several legislation bills ahead of their first session in 2020 as pre-filing opened on Monday.
“Over the past year, House Democrats have been working to formulate our 2020 legislative agenda, and we are looking forward to rolling it out over the coming months as the majority party,” said Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn in a release. “For years now, House Democrats have consistently pushed to build a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians, and the first bills filed reflect our commitment to equality and uphold our accountability to Virginia voters.”
The first bills to be filed include:
“Similar bills have been introduced by House Democrats in the past and were unfortunately blocked, despite receiving widespread support from the majority of Virginians,” said Majority Leader-elect Charniele Herring in a release. “Finally, these bills will get the consideration they deserve in the House of Delegates, and we can take our first steps toward improving voting rights, preventing gun violence, and recognizing all Virginians as equal regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”
The House Democratic Caucus will announce its 2020 legislative agenda before session begins on Jan. 8.
