On This Day: President Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg address

(WWBT) - It was 156 years ago this week that President Abraham Lincoln was asked to help dedicate the National Cemetery of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
It was the site of one of the bloodiest and most decisive battles of the Civil War.
Lincoln was the last speaker on Nov. 19, 1863, offering up a short 272-word address.
The speech received little attention in the north and not surprisingly was lambasted by many newspapers in the south, but it’s now one of the most iconic speeches in American history.
In Episode 1 of season 2 of our How We Got Here podcast, we with speak with an expert from the University of Richmond on this famous speech and the reaction in the media at the time:
