Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Richmond in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After releasing their fourth studio album “Signs” this year, Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to Richmond for the first time in five years.
The 12 member group will perform at the Altria Theater on Tues. Feb. 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The band showcases different music genres such as rock, soul, rhythm and blues and jazz.
Praised as a “major force in American music,” (Austin American Statesman) and “one of the best live bands on the road right now ‐ versatile, inventive, improvisatory and fearless” (Oakland Press), Tedeschi Trucks Band “seamlessly showcases the genuine transformative power of music with a mixture of rock, soul, blues, jazz, R&B” (Houston Press).
Tickets will be on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m at the Altria Box Office and also online at altriatheater.com.
Ticket prices will start at $39.50.
