Suspect wanted after robbing local credit union

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed the WESLA Federal Credit Union location at 2921 Williamson Way in Shreveport about 10:48 a.m. Monday.
And surveillance cameras caught the pink-masked gunman in the act, authorities say.
The man who stands 5′8″ to 6′ tall also was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes set off by neon yellow gloves while brandishing a handgun, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the business eastbound on Williamson Way, tripping several times in the parking lot and dropping cash and an Urban Camo mask.”
Investigators believe the robber had been dropped off by a light-colored, four-door Dodge SUV, possibly a Caliber, a short distance from the credit union. That same vehicle may have waited down the road and picked up the robber after the holdup, they said.
Authorities also are investigating whether the armed robbery is related to a similar incident earlier Monday morning at a Gibsland Bank & Trust branch in Shreveport.
Someone matching the description of the credit union robber tried to get into the bank in the 3400 block of Line Avenue, but employees locked the doors.
The FBI is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with its investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson at (318) 675-2170.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app. The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
