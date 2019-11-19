Study: Chicago-to-Cleveland-to-Pittsburgh Hyperloop could be completed by 2028

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The groups behind the Hyperloop project released the first portion of its feasibility study today which claimed a super high-speed tube-based transportation system is financially viable with no subsidies.
The $1.2 million “Great Lake Hyperloop Feasibility Study” was paid for by HyperloppTT and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).
While several new details were released, the total cost of the project and the cost of a ticket on the Hyperloop were not.
However, Grace Gallucci with NOACA says the team putting the project together wants tickets to be comparable to commuter fares.
“[Commuter fares] are typically something a person can afford every day. Just to give you an example, a typical commuter fare in Chicago is $10 to $15 each way, granted those are suburban commuters. This would be a little bit longer,” Gallucci said. “It is intended not as a form of transportation for the elite.”
The estimated top speed to travel from Cleveland to Chicago is 760 mph, and depending on the route, the trip would take just under 32 minutes.
The Hyperloop Company’s chairman, Dirk Ahlborn, says it should be safer than getting on an airplane.
“If you think about an airplane, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. Here you’re on the ground, you’re inside an enclosed environment. It’s independent of weather. That doesn’t mean that nothing can happen, of course,” he said.
That’s why it will take years to perfect the plan. The important thing now though is that the study says it is possible.
“If we end up not only making this a reality but being the first in the country or even the world to make this a reality, that’s exciting,” Gallucci said.
From Cleveland to Pittsburgh the top speed is 525 mph, with an estimated travel time of 19 minutes.
“Passenger and cargo capsules levitate inside a tube using next-generation passive magnetic technology and a linear electric motor,” the study summary said.
By using a closed vacuumed tube system there is little to no friction, which is why it is able to travel at airplane-like speeds without high operating costs.
- Six-year implementation timeline from 2023-2028.
- 900,000 jobs created along the corridor from 2025-2050
- Focus of the plan is now Chicago-to-Cleveland-to-Pittsburgh, not just Chicago to Cleveland
- Time to go Chicago to Cleveland anywhere from 31:52 to 47:18 minutes
- Time to go Cleveland to Pittsburgh between 18:58 to 24:04 minutes
- Decreases CO2 emissions by 143 million tons over the next 25 years
The initial report released did not discuss the financing of the project other than to say it could be done without subsidies.
The full feasibility project is said to be released in December.
