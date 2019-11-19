Santos-Silva fuels VCU in the early going

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve only had a sample size of four games, but the 2019-2020 season is shaping up to be a big one for VCU junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva.
The Rams’ big man is a newly crowned Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week after strong showings against LSU and Jacksonville State last week. Through four games, Santos-Silva is averaging 12.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He’s posted two double-doubles, and his rebounding average is good enough for fourth in the Atlantic 10, 28th nationally.
Santos-Silva’s success is no surprise to VCU head coach Mike Rhoades, who credits the play Ram fans are seeing now to the junior’s hard off-season work regiment, as well as his preparation and approach.
“All of this that you see from him is because of the work he puts in,” said Rhoades during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He’s one of the hardest workers and most disciplined about his approach and his body that I’ve been around in 23 years. I’m proud of him, and I think there’s even more in there.”
Santos-Silva wasted no time getting started, scoring 21 points and pulling down 18 boards in VCU’s season-opening win over St. Francis. During the Rams’ 84-82 nail-biting win over LSU, the forward scored 17 points and grabbed eleven rebounds.
VCU continues its season-opening homestand on Saturday when Florida- Gulf Coast visits the Siegel Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.