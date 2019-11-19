Richmond earns highest Equality Index score in Virginia for second year in a row

Richmond’s success story is highlighted twice in the 2019 MEI report, demonstrating how the scorecard serves as a crucial policy guide and advocacy tool. Richmond’s 2019 MEI score is 97 because of Mayor Stoney’s efforts to advocate at the state level for non-discrimination laws and against the use of conversion therapy. Earlier this year, Mayor Stoney introduced, and Richmond City Council approved, a resolution supporting the prohibition of conversion therapy in the city and across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The mayor is hopeful that the new Democrat-controlled General Assembly will address both of these issues during its 2020 session.