Operation Santa: Adopt a child’s letter to Old Saint Nick

(WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Service is making it possible for individuals and organizations to adopt letters from children and send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place through Operation Santa.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters sent to Santa from children and families arrive at post offices around the country. Most letters ask for toys and games. Some ask for basic necessities. Some ask for help for themselves and their loved ones.
In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters, a program that eventually became known as Operation Santa.
Individuals and organizations can adopt a letter from any city in the country and mail the gift by December 20, 2019.
Gifts are tax-deductible.
