News to Know for Nov. 19: Officers cleared in death of bi-polar woman; A fight for safer streets; RPS rezoning decision nearing

News to Know for Nov. 19
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 19, 2019 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top stories we’re following this morning.

Dry For a Few Days

We’ll start with low clouds and fog on Tuesday, with dry and mainly cloudy conditions. We’ll stay dry for a few days, but those clouds are going to stick around too.

Dry for a few days but clouds still hanging tough

Fighting For Safer Streets

A grassroots movement is underway to make Richmond safer for pedestrians and people who bike around the city. Advocates say the number of crashes and fatalities continues to climb. That’s why they’re trying to get the attention of city leaders.

The new group is called Richmond Families for Safe Streets. Leaders are concerned after reports pedestrian fatalities have risen 53% across the country since a decade ago.

RVA SAFER STREETS MEETING

Congressman Andreas Addison says he’s ditching his car this month to see what pedestrians experience every day.

Woman Shot in Petersburg

A Petersburg woman is recovering this morning after police say she was shot several times last night. It happened around 9:45 on roundtop avenue, not far from south crater road.

Tyshawn Brown
Tyshawn Brown (Source: Petersburg Police)

Police arrested Tyshawn Brown and charged him with aggravated domestic assault and child endangerment.

Officers Cleared in Death of Bipolar Woman

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney says there will be no charges filed in the shooting death of a woman that involved police officers after she confronted them with an ax in Henrico.

Gay Ellen Pack died Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting in Henrico's west end. (Source: Cheryl Sherman)
Gay Ellen Pack died Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting in Henrico's west end. (Source: Cheryl Sherman) (Source: Cheryl Sherman)

Gay Ellen Plack, 57, was killed on Sept. 17 during an officer-involved shooting, Henrico police said. The Medical Examiner determined Plack’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner was homicide.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said after two independent reports were done by separate Commonwealth’s Attorneys and her Henrico office, all three concluded that there was no criminal liability on the part of the officers.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry Continues

Today is the next round of public hearings, with lawmakers’ busiest day yet on tap. Four people are set to testify, three of whom listened on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian’s president.

We will stream the hearings on the NBC12 Facebook page, website and news app.

Decision Virginia Latest

Republicans picked their new leadership, ahead of becoming the minority party in the general assembly.

Delegate Todd Gilbert will serve as minority leader, after former House Speaker Kirk Cox announced he wouldn’t seek a leadership position with the party. Delegate Kathy Byron will serve as the GOP caucus chairwoman. Delegate Jay Leftwich will become the minority whip.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pre-filing bills for the 2020 session, setting the tone for their first majority session in 20 years. Those bills include no-excuse, in-person, and mail absentee voting, universal background checks, a bill concerning housing discrimination for the LGBT community and a bill to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia, which would give it enough power to potentially be ratified on a federal level.

The 2020 session begins Jan. 8.

RPS Rezoning

It was a packed house last night at Richmond’s school board meeting, as leaders discussed redistricting plans. Parents had a chance to sound off about the new zones that go into effect next year.

Parents to speak out on RPS rezoning

Richmond will make a final decision in two weeks, but before they do, RPS will hold two more public hearings.

The next is during the regularly scheduled school board meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.