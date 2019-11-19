News to Know for Nov. 19: Officers cleared in death of bi-polar woman; A fight for safer streets; RPS rezoning decision nearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top stories we’re following this morning.
We’ll start with low clouds and fog on Tuesday, with dry and mainly cloudy conditions. We’ll stay dry for a few days, but those clouds are going to stick around too.
A grassroots movement is underway to make Richmond safer for pedestrians and people who bike around the city. Advocates say the number of crashes and fatalities continues to climb. That’s why they’re trying to get the attention of city leaders.
The new group is called Richmond Families for Safe Streets. Leaders are concerned after reports pedestrian fatalities have risen 53% across the country since a decade ago.
Congressman Andreas Addison says he’s ditching his car this month to see what pedestrians experience every day.
A Petersburg woman is recovering this morning after police say she was shot several times last night. It happened around 9:45 on roundtop avenue, not far from south crater road.
Police arrested Tyshawn Brown and charged him with aggravated domestic assault and child endangerment.
The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney says there will be no charges filed in the shooting death of a woman that involved police officers after she confronted them with an ax in Henrico.
Gay Ellen Plack, 57, was killed on Sept. 17 during an officer-involved shooting, Henrico police said. The Medical Examiner determined Plack’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner was homicide.
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said after two independent reports were done by separate Commonwealth’s Attorneys and her Henrico office, all three concluded that there was no criminal liability on the part of the officers.
Today is the next round of public hearings, with lawmakers’ busiest day yet on tap. Four people are set to testify, three of whom listened on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian’s president.
We will stream the hearings on the NBC12 Facebook page, website and news app.
Republicans picked their new leadership, ahead of becoming the minority party in the general assembly.
Delegate Todd Gilbert will serve as minority leader, after former House Speaker Kirk Cox announced he wouldn’t seek a leadership position with the party. Delegate Kathy Byron will serve as the GOP caucus chairwoman. Delegate Jay Leftwich will become the minority whip.
Meanwhile, Democrats are pre-filing bills for the 2020 session, setting the tone for their first majority session in 20 years. Those bills include no-excuse, in-person, and mail absentee voting, universal background checks, a bill concerning housing discrimination for the LGBT community and a bill to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia, which would give it enough power to potentially be ratified on a federal level.
The 2020 session begins Jan. 8.
It was a packed house last night at Richmond’s school board meeting, as leaders discussed redistricting plans. Parents had a chance to sound off about the new zones that go into effect next year.
Richmond will make a final decision in two weeks, but before they do, RPS will hold two more public hearings.
The next is during the regularly scheduled school board meeting next Monday.
