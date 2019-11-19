Man arrested for Amherst County killing

An Amherst County man is being charged with 2nd-degree murder for a killing Saturday night. (Source: WDBJ)
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 18, 2019 at 7:10 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 7:10 PM

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - An Amherst County man is being charged with 2nd-degree murder for a killing Saturday night.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the Canody’s Store Road area of Amherst County at 9 p.m. Saturday.

43-year-old Justin Samuels was found dead from gunshot wounds. Another man who had been shot was taken to a hospital.

18-year-old Carson Candler was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding and two counts of "Use of A Firearm in the Commission of a Felony."

A neighbor told WDBJ7 off-camera Candler lived next to the victims, who lived in separate houses. The neighbor also told us he knew Samuels and that “he was a really nice guy.”

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 434-946-9300.

