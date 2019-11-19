Man arrested for Amherst County killing

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - An Amherst County man is being charged with 2nd-degree murder for a killing Saturday night.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the Canody’s Store Road area of Amherst County at 9 p.m. Saturday.
43-year-old Justin Samuels was found dead from gunshot wounds. Another man who had been shot was taken to a hospital.
18-year-old Carson Candler was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding and two counts of "Use of A Firearm in the Commission of a Felony."
A neighbor told WDBJ7 off-camera Candler lived next to the victims, who lived in separate houses. The neighbor also told us he knew Samuels and that “he was a really nice guy.”
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 434-946-9300.
