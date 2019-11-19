Lunenburg County receives $50,000 in donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Container First Services presented annual donations to Lunenburg County to use towards technology and education programs, staff development, and equipment.
Container First Services helps the Lunenburg community by including free residential and school system disposal, annual property tax payments, and various county organizations.
Container First Services donated $50,000 to five different recipients throughout Lunenburg County such as:
- The Lunenburg Sheriff’s Department - $20,000
- The Victoria Police Department - $10,000
- The Kenbridge Police Department - $10,000
- The Lunenburg Library Association - $10,000
“Services such as law enforcement and libraries benefit each and every citizen of Lunenburg now, and for years to come,” said CFS Area President Rob Guidry. “This donation has been part of our company culture for seven years, and we’ve donated $300,000 back into the Lunenburg County community – a commitment of which we are very proud.”
For more information on Container First Services of Lunenburg Customer Care visit CustomerCareRichmondVA@MeridianWaste.com.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.