Hit Broadway musical ’Hamilton’ arrives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s here “Hamilton” fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical has arrived in Richmond.
“Hamilton” is part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2019-2020 season at Altria Theater.
There will be 24 performances between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8.
Tickets for “Hamilton” are on sale and are available in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and at BroadwayInRichmond.com. There is a limit of eight tickets person household.
The 2019-20 season of Broadway in Richmond includes:
- Waitress: Feb. 12-17, 2019
- The Book Of Mormon: March 26-31, 2019
- Something Rotten!: May 17-19, 2019
- Charlie and Chocolate Factory: Sept. 17-22, 2019
- The Play That Goes Wrong: Oct. 22-27, 2019
- Hamilton Nov. 19-Dec. 8, 2019
- Cats: Feb. 4-8, 2020
- Fiddler on the Roof: April 7-12, 2020
- Wicked: June 3-14, 2020
For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2018-2019 season, visit BroadwayInRichmond.com or call 804-592-3401.
