Hit Broadway musical ’Hamilton’ arrives in Richmond
Hamilton (Source: Joan Marcus)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 19, 2019 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s here “Hamilton” fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical has arrived in Richmond.

“Hamilton” is part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2019-2020 season at Altria Theater.

There will be 24 performances between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are on sale and are available in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and at BroadwayInRichmond.com. There is a limit of eight tickets person household.

The 2019-20 season of Broadway in Richmond includes:

  • Waitress: Feb. 12-17, 2019
  • The Book Of Mormon: March 26-31, 2019
  • Something Rotten!: May 17-19, 2019
  • Charlie and Chocolate Factory: Sept. 17-22, 2019
  • The Play That Goes Wrong: Oct. 22-27, 2019
  • Hamilton Nov. 19-Dec. 8, 2019
  • Cats: Feb. 4-8, 2020
  • Fiddler on the Roof: April 7-12, 2020
  • Wicked: June 3-14, 2020

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2018-2019 season, visit BroadwayInRichmond.com or call 804-592-3401.

