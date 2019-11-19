Forecast: Dry for a few days but clouds still hanging tough

By Andrew Freiden | November 19, 2019 at 4:06 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll start with low clouds and fog on Tuesday, with dry and mainly cloudy conditions.

TUESDAY: Morning fog, then Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

