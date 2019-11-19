FedEx sweetening employee benefits in 2021 with increased 401(k) match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is upping their benefits game at the end of the year, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
MBJ reports the shipping giant will end its current pension plan in favor of an increased 401(k) match.
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, FedEx will offer new employees a 401(k) plan with up to an 8-percent match. The current plan matches up to 3.5 percent.
Those hired during 2020 will start under the current 401(k) plan with no pension before being moved to the new plan in 2021.
