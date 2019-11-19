Chelsea boy fights for life after golf cart accident, family asks for prayers

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A young Chelsea boy is fighting for his life right now after being in a golf cart accident on Saturday. The Chelsea community is rallying around Eli Hairston’s and his family
Eli’s family says they still need a miracle tonight and they are asking for any and all prayers for their 13-year-old son. The Chelsea community gathered on Sunday night here at the high school to pray for Eli and his family.
The accident happened Saturday. Eli was riding around the neighborhood with three other friends when he was thrown from the golf cart. He was the only one injured in the accident.
Eli was immediately taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition at Children’s Hospital after an emergency brain surgery. The family says that the doctors tell them it is going to be a long road to recovery.
We spoke with one of the Hairston’s closest family friends today, Tiffany Bittner. Her son is dear friends with Eli, and she says that Eli’s family is leaning on their faith to get them through this.
“It is hard to see them struggle and it could be my kid is anyone watching this it could be your kid and it’s just hard to wrap your head around one minute they’re great and fun and healthy and the next minute they’re not,” Bittner explains.
Bittner says that Eli is a very loved young man. He attends Chelsea Middle school. The Chelsea Middle School Assistant Principal described Eli to always be surrounded by friends in the hallway and to always have a smile on his face.
The family is asking for prayers right now for their son’s brain swelling to go down so that he can start working towards a full recovery. The family is asking for specific prayers for their son through each step of this process you can find those prayer request below.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.