Airport police report gives a witness account of a worker’s death at FedEx’s Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report from Memphis International Airport police gives more insight into how a worker died last week at the Memphis FedEx hub.
The report documents a witness’ statement about the incident that killed 23-year-old Duntate Young.
Young was a package handler for a temporary agency called Volt Workforce Solutions. He died in the early hours of Nov. 13 after an accident at the FedEx facility, but so far FedEx hasn’t released any details about the incident.
According to the airport police report, a witness said Young’s leg got caught by the curtain door of a container and dragged him up to 6 feet before his chest hit the side of the middle roller and he was knocked unconscious.
A security officer performed CPR on Young who was unresponsive when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
Memphis police and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating Young’s death. MPD says their report is not complete at this time.
The results of the TOSHA investigation will be made public once it is complete.
A FedEx spokesperson spoke to WMC last Friday, saying safety is their No. 1 priority.
The shipping giant also released this statement:
"The entire FedEx family has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member, Duntate Young. Our thoughts remain with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people. We are fully cooperating with investigating authorities, who at this point have not advised us of the cause of the death.
FedEx management was on site at the hospital in the immediate aftermath to support the family and offer our condolences. We have reached out to the family to offer condolences and seek an opportunity to discuss what happened. We remain open to having that conversation with the family and sharing additional information."
