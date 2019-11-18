VCU jumps back into national rankings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a week out of the national polls, VCU has propelled itself back into the rankings, making its second appearance in the AP Top 25 this season, along with its Coaches Poll debut.
The Rams are ranked 21st in this week’s AP Poll, after spending one week out of the rankings. The black and gold topped LSU, 84-82, on Wednesday and followed that up with a 93-65 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday, improving to 4-0 on the season. VCU started the season ranked 25th.
The squad also came in at 19th in this week’s Coaches Poll, the first time this season the Rams have graced those rankings. They host Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday and Alabama State on Monday.
UVA climbed to number seven in the AP Poll, sixth in the Coaches Poll. The Cavaliers face Vermont on Tuesday night.
