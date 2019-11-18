VCU hosts 1st ever ‘Richmond Indie Comic Expo’

“Small tabling events for indie artists – you can’t measure the importance of them. This is where you’re making connections, you’re networking, you’re making sales, you’re telling people about what you do,” Duffy said, adding,“for professionals, this is a break from doing huge scale projects for a bigger name brand. You can show off work that is just yours, that you’re very proud of.m There’s something special in that you’re seeing people who really are pouring themselves in what they’re showing you."