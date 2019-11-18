University of Mary Washington cancels classes due to gun threat

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Mary Washington has canceled all classes and events due to a gun threat at the Fredericksburg campus on Monday.
According to the University of Mary Washington, the school received the threat via voicemail and the caller indicated they would come to campus with a firearm.
UMW Police are investigating and setting up extra patrols.
“As of the time of this announcement, out of an abundance of caution, all classes and events on the Fredericksburg campus are cancelled for this afternoon and evening,” UMW said on its website.
The campus was temporarily locked down but the shelter in place has been lifted.
