4th Annual “RVA Ball for A Cause” charity basketball event is back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th Annual “RVA Ball For A Cause” charity game is back on Nov. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ben Wallace gym.
Since being established in 2016, the event has provided school supplies to over 100 students in Central Virginia.
This year Brand New Wave Cares is hosting the charity basketball game along with special halftime performances from community members.
Proceeds from “RVA Ball For A Cause” will directly impact less fortunate students in Richmond public schools with a toy drive.
In addition, the funds will also go towards assisting families facing financial hardship who are unable to pay for class fees, school lunches, and college application fees.
There will be areas designated during the game for the toy drive.
Along with the toy drive, their will be kid’s activities, free haircuts, and a canned good collection.
Prizes and merchandise will also be available for raffle winners.
General admission is FREE for adults and children who donate a toy.
