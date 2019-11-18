Suspect arrested for theft from vehicle linked to additional crimes

On Sunday, November 10, a Chesterfield officer part of an operation to prevent car break-ins at local parks and gyms saw a Ford Escape occupied by two men enter the park, located off N. Woolridge Road, and park beside a Toyota Tacoma. The officer saw the suspects enter the Toyota, and get back into the Ford before driving away. The officer quickly determined the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects stopped the car and immediately fled on foot.