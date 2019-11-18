Suspect arrested for theft from vehicle linked to additional crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man arrested in relation to a larceny from auto at Midlothian Mines Park earlier this month has been linked to several similar incidents in the area.
On Sunday, November 10, a Chesterfield officer part of an operation to prevent car break-ins at local parks and gyms saw a Ford Escape occupied by two men enter the park, located off N. Woolridge Road, and park beside a Toyota Tacoma. The officer saw the suspects enter the Toyota, and get back into the Ford before driving away. The officer quickly determined the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects stopped the car and immediately fled on foot.
The suspects initially eluded capture, but police soon learned one of the suspects had been seen at an area McDonalds. Responding officers located the suspect, Danny Marcellus Thomas Jr., 27, of Richmond. Thomas was arrested and charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, driving without a license, and two drug-possession-related offenses.
Through investigation, detectives determined Thomas was also involved in larcenies from auto at the YMCA in the 700 block of Coalfield Road and at Rockwood Park in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road. He has been charged in relation to both of those incidents.
Police continue to seek the second suspect who fled from police on Sunday, Nov. 10. He is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with tattoos on his neck.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
